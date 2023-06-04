Minors were captured with automatic weapons

Two brothers, minors, were caught carrying firearms and marijuana. The two were moving on a motorcycle at high speed. The captures occurred in the municipality of Paicol.

The apprehension of the minors occurred in the municipality of Paicol, by members of the Police, who pursued them from the town of Tesalia, where they were observed on board a motorcycle, in a suspicious attitude.

“They were moving at high speed on a motorcycle through the center of the municipality of Tesalia, a quadrant patrol noticed the fact and intercepted them in Paicol…”, said Colonel Gustavo Adolfo Camargo Romero, commander of the Police in Huila.

The uniformed officers searched the minors and the motorcycle, finding two firearms and a pound of marijuana in their possession. “A Zoraki brand Mini Uzi pistol, 9mm caliber with two magazines, and a Blow brand 9mm pistol with two magazines were seized from the two minors,” the officer said.

The minor, 15 years old and alleged offender, was left at the disposal of the Office of the Prosecutor for Children and Adolescents; while his 13-year-old sister was left at the disposal of the Thessaly Family Police Station.