Home News Minors who risked their lives by running into a truck were handed over to the ICBF
News

Minors who risked their lives by running into a truck were handed over to the ICBF

by admin
Minors who risked their lives by running into a truck were handed over to the ICBF

After a video circulated on social networks in which two adolescents are seen risking their lives on an avenue in Valledupar, where they cross the road and are almost run over by a truck; The Childhood and Adolescence Police in conjunction with the Neighborhood Police managed to identify and locate these minors who were handed over to Family Welfare to restore their rights.

One of them was located in the Obrero neighborhood and another in the surroundings of the Nando Marín towers. Once the uniformed officers had direct contact with the parents, they were transferred to the ICBF in the company of their parents.

“The rights of the children were restored, there were three minors of 11, 14 and 14 years old. We also call for and reject these behaviors that violate the integrity and safety of minors,” said the commander of the Police in Cesar, Colonel Luis León Rodríguez.

For his part, the Secretary of Government of Valledupar, Felipe Murgas, indicated, “From the municipal administration we call on all parents to dedicate time to their children and keep them company and know what minors are doing on the street.”

See also  Zhao Jianjun's "four nos and two straights" inspected the service guarantee work such as medical drugs for the masses

You may also like

Kaleidoscope | The New Century

The 52 yuan red envelope girlfriend thought it...

Edict Luz Damary Valencia Mosquera

Xuzhou urban management took to the streets and...

Judge orders compensation for female head of household...

March in Medellin: Juan Carlos Upegui and Andree...

Netizens claim that Leshan Fried Skewers are unhealthy...

This is how the marches in Valledupar in...

CIAT Germplasm Bank, with international recognition

The Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy