After a video circulated on social networks in which two adolescents are seen risking their lives on an avenue in Valledupar, where they cross the road and are almost run over by a truck; The Childhood and Adolescence Police in conjunction with the Neighborhood Police managed to identify and locate these minors who were handed over to Family Welfare to restore their rights.

One of them was located in the Obrero neighborhood and another in the surroundings of the Nando Marín towers. Once the uniformed officers had direct contact with the parents, they were transferred to the ICBF in the company of their parents.

“The rights of the children were restored, there were three minors of 11, 14 and 14 years old. We also call for and reject these behaviors that violate the integrity and safety of minors,” said the commander of the Police in Cesar, Colonel Luis León Rodríguez.

For his part, the Secretary of Government of Valledupar, Felipe Murgas, indicated, “From the municipal administration we call on all parents to dedicate time to their children and keep them company and know what minors are doing on the street.”

