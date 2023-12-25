MinSalud must make the maximum budget payments for 2023 and 2022 adjustments to the EPS, says the Attorney General’s Office – news

The control entity warned of the seriousness of the minister’s actions, which are affecting the fundamental right to health of Colombians.​

The Attorney General’s Office required the Minister of Health and Social Protection, Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo Martínez, to carry out the transfer of resources from the maximum budgets for the months of November and December for validity 2023 to Health Promotion Companies (EPS).

Likewise, the control body asked the official know the date on which the recognition of the adjustments will be made for the 2022 validity periodbecause to date they have not been carried out and it puts the health of millions of Colombians at risk.

The control entity verified the untimely payment, since, during the second half of 2023 in the month of October, they only paid the transfer for the months corresponding to July, August and September; besides, Only until this year were the adjustments for 2021 recognized for the health service provider network.

In turn, the entity required programming to carry out the technical and participatory tables The purpose of which is the review and legal, technical and financial discussion that allows determining the sufficiency of the Training Payment Unit (UPC) for the 2024 term.

On the other hand, the delegate for Labor and Social Security Affairs insists that, by the end of 2023, the absolute ignorance about the information and methodology reported by insurers for the proper calculation of the UPC for 2024.

Finally, the control entity warned the seriousness of the minister’s actions which is affecting the fundamental right to health of Colombians.​