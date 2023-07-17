MinTIC and Embassy of the United Arab Emirates will take ‘Digital School’ to La Guajira

ICT Minister Mauricio Lizcano, in the company of the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates in Colombia, Salem Rashed Alowais, announced the arrival of ‘The Digital School’ or ‘Escuela Digital’ in La Guajira, with the intention of influencing the education of nearly 900 young people from the Wayúu population of the region.

The project, as it has been implemented in Soacha and other municipalities of Antioquia, will be taken to the Rural Ethno-educational Institution Internado de Nazareth in Uribia, La Guajira, and will serve Wayúu children in their basic primary and basic secondary education.

“From the Government we extend our gratitude for this project. With the arrival of this program in Nazareth in La Guajira, we are transforming its social and ethnic sense, and fulfilling those commitments that President Gustavo Petro has raised with this area of ​​the country. It is a great announcement and it adds to the hospital that the United Arab Emirates has offered to build in the municipality of Riohacha”, explained the head of the ICT portfolio.

