MinTrabajo asked unions not to “instill” fear about labor reform

Labor Reform: Night surcharge from 7:00 pm and other changes that it left

Finally this Wednesday the Seventh Commission of the Chamber received the filing of the Labor Reform paper with which the National Government headed by Minister Gloria Inés Ramírez seeks to influence the labor law of Colombians.

The document, which had the signature of five of the representatives that make up the commission, also underwent some changes with respect to its initial proposals, mainly regarding the start of the working day, and others.

“Of 79 articles that had been presented in the first draft, today we have 82 articles, which means that 2 of those 79 were eliminated and 8 were added in total. As of today, based on 82 articles, we have 46 fully agreed and closed articles and we have 36 open articles,” explained María Fernanda Carrascal, one of the speakers for the labor reform.

The changes in the labor reform

Likewise, the congresswoman referred to the substantive changes that the presentation filed against the project filed months ago had.

“We have made an agreement and it is that the night shift will not start at 6:00 pm but will start at 7 at night, taking into account that the higher costs, the largest number of people who work at night do so at that time, from 6 to 7 at night, which represents 46% of the costs of that night shift”, explained the representative, adding that it was an agreement reached with businessmen and unions.

Likewise, the payment of Sundays and holidays produced some changes after dialogues with employers. Its application will begin to be carried out progressively to go from 75% to 100% in 2026.

On the other hand, progress will also be made regarding the increase in paternity leave for men that would gradually reach 12 weeks in 2026.