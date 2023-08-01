MinTrabajo warns companies that hire vendors in precarious conditions – news

The language assistants will carry out their accompaniment in 30 Higher Education Institutions in Bogotá, Barranquilla, Bucaramanga, Cali, Cartagena, Manizales, Medellín, Neiva, Pereira, Río Negro, Sincelejo, Tunja, Villavicencio, Yopal and Soledad, allowing Colombian students and professionals in the different regions of the country can strengthen the learning of a second language.

“I am sure that they will fall in love with the country for its culture, its people, the gastronomy, and above all the enriching experience that they are going to live. I want to give you the warmest welcome to Colombia, we feel honored to have you in our country and we appreciate all the contributions you will make during these ten months”, said Mauricio Toro, president of ICETEX, to these young people who are beginning a transformative stage.

The Language Assistant program is possible thanks to co-financing between the Colombian Government, through ICETEX and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Colombian educational centers participating in each call. In addition, it is the result of strategic work with allies such as the German Academic Exchange Service, the British Council, the French Embassy in Colombia, the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the University of the Caribbean West Indies.

This is how this year, 57 young foreigners arrive in the country to accompany the teaching of English, French, German and Mandarin in 13 departments of the country, to accompany young people in their life projects. The scholarship recipients come from Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Barbados, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, and will be in Colombia for 10 months supporting the national bilingualism policy. These language assistants arrived in the country and began an experience that, in turn, will enrich their educational skills and competencies for the benefit of national education.

Within the development of the program, ICETEX was in charge of the management for the granting of the visa of each assistant and develops the process of affiliation to a policy for the coverage of the health insurance of the beneficiary during his stay in the country. Also, it covers the expenses of reception, accommodation, internal transportation and food of each young person during the induction period that takes place in Bogotá and continuously monitors their performance during their time in the country.

For more than three decades, ICETEX has led the Language Assistant program, through its International Relations Office, with the purpose of collaborating in strengthening language departments and improving the level of teaching a second language in Colombia.

As they are language assistants who will support the academic processes in the teaching and learning of a second language, these young people will not be tenured teachers, and their tasks within the class will always be under the supervision of the assigned tenured professor.

