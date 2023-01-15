The Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, indicated that this year there will be no increase in the price of tolls, until December 31, 2023, by decision of President Gustavo Petro. Except for the departmental tolls that are in charge of the governorates.

“We have spoken, following the presidential order, that there would be no increase in tolls, neither in the 113 of the ANI nor in the 30 of the Invias by 2023. We are working on the draft decree that would come out between today and tomorrow,” said the minister. .

The obligations generated by the concessions and arising from the provisions contained in this decree, will be covered by the resources available in the sub-account of the Contingency Fund of State Entities. The Ministry of Finance and Public Credit will allocate resources according to budget availability within the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework.

“Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Ministries of Transportation and of Finance and Public Credit, together with Invías and ANI, whether or not contractual mechanisms exist, must analyze and implement alternative mechanisms tending to recognize the respective compensations derived from risks that are materialize as the case may be and in accordance with current and applicable regulations” indicates the document.

The ministries of Transport and Finance, Invías and the ANI, must create a plan to restore the toll rate by December 31, 2024, to normalize the appropriate rate scheme for that moment, using the concept of differentials.

What is not obtained in the collection of tolls, an approximate collection of 500,000 million pesos, will be made with the collection of the road valuation tax from 2024. With RSF

