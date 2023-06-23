Mintransporte orders suspension of floating bridge

In a statement sent to the Mayor’s Office of La Tebaida, the Ministry of Transportation suspended the passage of vehicles across the La Vieja River over the floating bridge, in the El Alambrado sector, where a few months ago the bridge that connected the departments of Quindio and Valle del Cauca.

The document, signed by Cristina Isabel Quinayás, from the Calima Salvajina river inspection, indicated that said bridge does not have authorization.

The letter indicates to the mayor of La Tebaida, José Vicente Young, that the suspension of the service is requested until the natural or legal person that does the work, does the necessary administrative processes so that the activity is legally formalized.

As will be remembered, the floating bridge had started operating a week ago, in order to shorten the distance between the two departments, since vehicles had to make a longer route between Alcalá or Pereira to move between the two departments.

As reported by the Mintransporte, the support of the Ditra National Police in both departments is key to controlling the non-provision of the service.

In addition, he indicated that a visit by a commission of the corresponding entities to the place is being coordinated.

He recalled that for the authorization of a fluvial public transport company, it is required that there is a demand or need for the public passenger or cargo service, duly evaluated by the Ministry of Transport.

Controversy over collection

Before the request from the Ministry of Transportation, the private company that had installed the floating bridge had stated that the vehicles would have to pay a fee to cross the La Vieja river in the El Alambrado sector.

The company seeks to recover the investment, however, several users had complained about the amount of money they are charged for the use of this bridge, fees of $40,000 for small trucks, $30,000 for small cars, $60,000 for double vehicles truck.

This bridge is made up of two iron or ferry-type boats that are joined to give way over La Vieja.

In this regard, the Ministry intervened in the statement sent to the mayor of La Tebaida and said that in relation to the collection, it is necessary for the interested party to present a cost study to the economic regulation office, in which a direct relationship with the service demand.

Solutions

As will be remembered, the El Alambrado bridge collapsed in April, leaving two people dead.

The causes of his fall are still a matter of investigation.

The national government has already started the construction of a new metallic bridge that will connect Quindío with Valle del Cauca in the area.

The works in the sector have already begun by the concessionaire Autopistas del Café and the contractor and the bridge, according to the construction firm, could be ready in October.

The definitive solution is a new metal structure bridge 102 meters long and 17 meters high that, according to estimates, will begin to operate between the months of October and November of this year.

The ANI explained that among the first steps for the adaptation of the site is the demolition and extraction of the collapsed bridge, which is removed in a modular way and conserved in a nearby area to continue with the investigations.

For this, it has the support of various experts and the accompaniment and supervision of the authorities, the Colombian Society of Engineers and the Regional Autonomous Corporations.

The unions of both Quindío and Valle del Cauca have reiterated the call of the national government to expedite a quick solution to the problem of the isolation of the two departments.

Comments