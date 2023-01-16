Home News Mintransporte promise was broken: toll rates increased
Mintransporte promise was broken: toll rates increased

Mintransporte promise was broken: toll rates increased

Because the transport ministry has not issued a decree to stop the rise in tolls, some concessionaires have announced price increases.

Through its Twitter account, Coviandina, which operates the road between Bogotá and Villavicencio, reported that from this January 16 there will be an increase of 16%.

“In compliance with Concession Contract 005 of 2015, as of January 16, 2023 the rates will be increased equivalent to the CPI+3% (for Full Rates and for the Special Differential Rate only the CPI will apply)“said the entity.

He explained that “to date, the National Government has not issued the decree on the non-increase in rates at toll stations in the road corridor.”

Another concessionaire that announced the increase in toll prices is that of Briceño – Tunja – Sogamoso, which was 13%.

Jaime Raúl Salamanca, representative to the chamber for Boyacá, denounced the fact: “We draw attention, like many users of this Briceño – Tunja – Sogamoso road concession, to the extremely high cost of the increase in tolls despite the announcement by the Minister of Transportation, Eng. Guillermo Reyes against the fact that costs were not going to increase”.

“The truth is that many users see with concern how, despite this announcement, these measures are being taken and we have demanded that the national government intervene because, added to the problems that this road already has accumulated throughout its history, it seems to us that in In this situation that the country and the department are currently experiencing, this increase is tremendously unfair and high,” said the congressman, quoted by the Caracol Radio station.

