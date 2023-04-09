On the afternoon of this Sunday, the Minister of Transport William Reyesspoke to the media at a press conference in which he provided the general balance of the day, regarding the return of several Colombians to their places of residence, in various parts of the country.

As a first measure, Minister Reyes spoke about the road accidents that occurred this Sunday, in which he was emphatic in mentioning that “We had fewer road accidents compared to last year, since there were 21 fewer, representing 8%.”

“Regarding the deaths at this time, compared to the year 2022, there was a 25% reduction, which creates a good face for what will be the rest of 2023”, commented Reyes, in the attention to the media. A total of 26 died during this return to Colombian homes.

In the area of ​​drunkenness tests, the Minister of Transportation confirmed that more than 29,000 tests of this type were carried out and that they doubled compared to the previous year, with their application being a control situation to avoid road accidents in the country.

“Of the tests carried out in 2023, 103% came out positive, a reduction of 5% compared to the previous year, which is an encouragement for what is to come”commented Reyes, being emphatic that the figures were reduced by low percentages, but that they represent a change in what happened in previous years.

Comparendos in Colombia continue to rise according to Mintransporte

Although the exact number of subpoenas was not mentioned, the Minister of Transportation revealed that they continue to increase throughout the country, in order to give a better treatment to what may happen to people who drive in violation of the traffic rules and regulations filed. .

Here is the full statement from Transportation Minister Guillermo Reyes: