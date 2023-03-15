Through a press release, the Ministry of Transportation indicated that Minister Guillermo Reyes will file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office against the directors of Viva Air.

According to the information from MinTransporte, the lawsuit will be focused on the fact that Viva Air continued to sell tickets despite the fact that they knew that they would marry their activity in air trade in Colombia.

“We are putting our face as the Government of Change for our passengers, for our users, for our travel agencies, for our defense of air transport,” said the head of the Transport portfolio.

It should be noted that the directors of Viva Air point out that the National Government knew in advance weeks ago of the situation of the airline before they ceased activities and made a massive cancellation of flights.

“We want to be vehement, Aerocivil did not respond to our urgent calls in the face of the urgent need to define the alliance with Avianca, nor did our calls for notice of temporary suspension of operations, unlike what they are saying in the media about our misnamed ‘surprise,’” Viva Air said in a press release.

In another aspect, Reyes referred to the employment situation of Viva Air employees, noting that this company is fully capable of liquidating all employees without major trauma. Several of the airline employees have been hired by other companies such as Avianca and Latam under the accompaniment of personnel from the Ministry of Transportation.

From the ministry they also referred to the case of Ultra Air, Reyes pointed out that they are in constant surveillance and control over the operation and administrative aspects of this company, in order to avoid injuries to users.

“We, with the Superintendence of Transportation, are obtaining all the information -updated financial statements- on the state of balances of liabilities and assets to determine: one, there is a process of a credit that is being processed if the capitalization is actually going to be given and the necessary accompaniment, but also to warn our passengers of the risks that are being suffered”, he specified.

Ultra Air situation in Colombia

On March 14, 2023, it became known that the low-cost airline Ultra Air would supposedly cease operations indefinitely due to a possible economic crisis that it would be going through.

The information about the suspension of operations of the airline was released by a national media that assured that Ultra had not complied with the payment commitments for the lease of spaces for its planes.

According to information from the outlet, Ultra’s situation led it to stop paying fuel stipends for its aircraft, which would add to tax and financial problems. For these reasons, according to the outlet, Ultra would be forced to suspend its operations after the Easter holiday.

Given the news that was made public about Ultra Air’s supposed financial crisis, the company came out to deny the information and assured that its capital is backed by solid investors who are committed to Colombians.

This was announced through a statement published on his Twitter account @ultraairoficial, in which he assured that he has more than 20 million dollars for his operation.

“We deny the statement shared on La W Radio. Ultra Air, an airline with Colombian capital, is backed by solid investors who believe in our project and we are committed to Colombians who seek to travel with fair rates and friendly service.”

In the statement, the low-cost airline Ultra Air assured that it is no stranger to the current situation of the air market in Colombia, but that it is in a capitalization process involving national and international investors. with Infobae

