minus 201 — Emilia-Romagna Region

Continue the activity of assistance to the population involved in the floods and landslides that hit Emilia-Romagna. People accommodated in structures made available by the Municipalities or in hotels are 1.128 (201 less than yesterday) of which 100 minors: 1 in the province of Rimini, 291 in that of Forlì-Cesena, 573 in that of Ravenna, 263 in that of Bologna.

road network

I am 772 streets municipal and provincial roads closed to traffic, of which 302 partially and 470 totally. In the Bologna area, 215 arteries are involved (92 partially and 123 totally); 312 in the Forlì-Cesena area (102 partially and 210 totally); 202 in the Ravenna area (100 partially and 102 totally); 43 in the Rimini area (8 partially and 35 totally).

Fran

The monitoring activity by the teams of detectors does not stop. At the moment they are confirmed 758 major landslides, as well as thousands of active micro-landslides: 351 in the province of Forlì-Cesena; 248 in the province of Ravenna; 120 in the province of Bologna; 14 in the province of Reggio Emilia, 13 in that of Rimini and 12 in that of Modena.

Weather forecast

Also confirmed for tomorrow, Tuesday 30 May, yellow alert for hydraulic criticality (river floods) in the Bologna, Ravenna and Forlì plains, green alert in neighboring areas. As yellow, the alert for landslides and floods of minor courses has already been for some days, including the network of canals of the Reclamation Consortia on the hilly and plain areas of Romagna and on the Bologna hills.

From a meteorological point of view, critical conditions remain on Tuesday 30 May located in the Bologna plain (with particular reference to the territories of Medicina, Molinella and Budrio), Ravenna and Forlì, due to the difficulty of disposing of the flooded water from the watercourses that weigh on the secondary and reclamation network, affected locally by high water levels, progressively decreasing, and by possible embankment problems.

Volunteers

There are 1,818 volunteers of Civil Protection engaged in the field. Of these, 737 come from national voluntary organizations, 248 from Emilia-Romagna and 833 from the mobile columns of other Regions. To these must be added i 75 volunteers activated under the European mobilization mechanism (National Department of Civil Protection) and operational in the Ravenna area: 38 from Slovakia22 from Slovenia and 15 from Belgium.

Also considering the 105 units between technical, administrative and local police personnel from the administrations of Bari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Rome, Venice and located through the National Association of Italian Municipalities in support of the flooded municipalities, the operational personnel in the field reaches about 2,000 units.

Green number

4.974 the calls received to date on the toll-free number 800024662, made available by the Region, 7 days a week from 8 to 20. Most of the calls concern requests for information on how to provide help to the population affected by the flood.

Regional fundraising “Aid for Emilia-Romagna”

The fundraising “Aid for Emilia-Romagna” continues, launched by the Region to support affected communities. At 10 am today the donations exceeded the 28.4 million euros.

Anyone can pay a contribution using these Bank account details:

Iban: IT69G0200802435000104428964

Causal: “EMILIA-ROMAGNA FLOOD”

Forgive from abroad, codice Bic Swift: UNCRITM1OM0

The current account is in the name of the Agency for Territorial Security and Civil Protection of Emilia-Romagna.