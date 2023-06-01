Minus One Formula – Naibaat

The talk of the minus Imran Khan formula has been heard for a long time, but in the context of the situation that arose on May 9, the implementation of this formula is now being discussed with more intensity. have admitted that they are willing to accept the minus one formula provided they are convinced that their exit from politics will benefit the country. The pro-PTI circles have a different concern in this context, they say that PTI is established because of Imran Khan, after his departure, the party will not be able to maintain its previous potential (PTI’s This is probably what the opposition wants) Imran Khan has appointed Shah Mahmood Qureshi as his successor but the question still remains that what will be the future of PTI without Imran Khan?

Another thing that is being discussed these days is that through the Supreme Court (Review and Judge Minutes and Orders) Act, Nawaz Sharif and Jahangir Tareen along with many others will get the right to file a review appeal against their disqualification in the Supreme Court. will The head of Awami League, former federal interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed says that under a new effective law minus Imran Khan and plus Nawaz Sharif formula may come into existence. Yes, it will become clear in a few days, before discussing the possibilities of a possible new situation, let’s see what is the minus one formula and why is it so popular and well known in Pakistan?

In my opinion, when a ruler has deprived another ruler of his throne, the minus one formula will be unconsciously in his mind. have been and the people have been able to make their own decisions about their present and future under the democratic system, then the minus one formula exists in a more modern systematic form and with a clear meaning. This means, according to those who wish to follow the minus-one formula, that a government, party, group, or system would deteriorate if one individual (usually an unpopular member of the rulers) were to be removed. One can get relief from political situations or any stressful situation. It is their personal opinion whether the situation improves as a result or whether there is a glimmer of improvement in the situation and even the ultimate aspirants are not in a position to say anything ahead of time. I talked about Political Apology in one of my previous columns, supporters of minus one formula may consider it as a form of political apology that if only one person separates from the party system or group, then the rest of the system has already been done. It can be allowed to continue as it is or can be managed in a better way.

It is possible that the minus one formula has been implemented in international politics as well, but in Pakistan, this narrative has taken the shape and status of a term. Pakistan’s political history is replete with attempts to undermine politicians, especially heads of political parties or democratically elected prime ministers. It is not enough to acknowledge the bitter reality that the role of the political forces themselves cannot be ignored in whatever has been going on in terms of undermining or attempts to undermining the heads of political parties or democratic governments. It was this minus-one formula that kept democracy derailed time and again, things getting out of hand and then caught up in new efforts. Sadly, politicians fail to learn from the past and the formula of minus one comes up every time.

To reach a conclusion about this, some thought, some consideration, some discussion is needed that the first Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawabzada Liaquat Ali Khan, was assassinated on October 16, 1951, in Company Bagh, Rawalpindi, when he When he was addressing the public, was there any minus one formula of Pakistan’s enemies behind him? Or when Governor General Ghulam Muhammad dismissed the government of Khwaja Nazimuddin under the Government of India Act 1935 in 1953 or when the Constituent Assembly was dismissed in 1954 and Justice Muhammad Munir upheld the decision of the Governor General against the decision of the Sindh High Court. So was this the beginning of minus one formula in Pakistan? Or can it be called minus all plus one formula? Or regarding the presidential election, when the campaign was being conducted against Fatima Jinnah, was it a minus one effort for Miss Fatima Jinnah? It is clear that in 1970, in an attempt to make Sheikh Mujib minus one, we were minus East Pakistan.

President Ziaul Haq must have thought that if Bhutto was removed, all the problems would be solved, but everyone saw that Bhutto’s narrative is still alive today. President Zia-ul-Haq tried to eliminate party politics from the country, but the parties remain and so do their politics. The minus one formula was probably used the most times on Nawaz Sharif, for the first time in 1993 (then this formula became minus two formula instead of minus one), the second time in 1999 and the third time in 2018 but Nawaz Sharif’s narrative And politics continues today. What can be a greater proof of his non-minusity than the fact that today the party known as him is a major part of the coalition in power. When General Musharraf was at the peak of his power, he had believed that he had made both Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif minus, but later when the situation changed, Pervez Musharraf himself was minus.

In this whole context, it can probably be concluded that such formulas have been temporarily reduced to any popular political leaders and parties. They come, but it also weakens the democracy and the system, but we have not learned from it till date, nor have the political parties and leaders understood it.