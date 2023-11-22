MINUSMA closes a new base in preparation for its final departure on December 31

UN Photo/Marco Dormino – Nigerien peacekeepers at the Niger battalion base in Ansongo, eastern Mali (archive photo).

New York, USA, November 22, 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/-The United Nations Mission in Mali, MINUSMA, officially closed its base in Ansongo, in the north of the country, on Saturday November 18. This closure, which is the ninth among the mission’s thirteen camps, is part of the second phase of MINUSMA’s withdrawal plan, thus preparing the ground for its final departure on December 31, 2023.

The camp was handed over to the civil authorities, represented by the prefect of Ansongo, Ahmed Ag Aklinine, by Hawa Ahmed Youssouf, Head of the MINUSMA regional office in Gao, the mission said in a press release.

Stabilization role of the region

Since its deployment in 2013 in response to the security crisis exacerbated by the emergence of jihadist groups, MINUSMA has emphasized having played a key role in the stabilization of the Ansongo circle by contributing to the security in particular of the cross-border road axis linking Niger to Mali, a vital element for the country and the region.

MINUSMA worked in close collaboration with the administration and the Malian Defense and Security Forces (FDSM), particularly in strengthening their capacities, in terms of protecting civilians and meeting the essential needs of the populations through financing. of several projects.

To facilitate the return of State authority to the town of Ansongo, MINUSMA has, for example, carried out several projects or activities including the construction and equipment of the Police Station. The fuel supply also allowed the Gendarmerie and the Police to undertake patrols to secure the city. In addition, the airstrip was regularly secured to allow humanitarian missions.

Furthermore, an investment from MINUSMA amounting to more than 818 million CFA Francs made it possible to rehabilitate and equip buildings for the FDSM, repair dikes and build market gardening areas. The supply of drinking water, the electrification of arteries in the town of Ansongo and other localities in the circle with the aim of reducing community conflicts and improving the working environment of the FDSM to better carry out their sovereign mission are also part of the efforts made by the UN Mission.

Significant drop in incidents

These combined efforts of MINUSMA and the Malian authorities have considerably reduced the presence of armed terrorist groups, leading to a significant drop in incidents against civilian populations and the FDSM, estimated the UN mission.

However, despite these improvements, the persistence of pockets of insecurity in the circle remains a challenge, mainly due to the limited presence of national authorities and access constraints, she added.

By handing over the camp to the Prefect of Ansongo, Ms. Youssouf thanked the Malian administration and all the populations of the circle for their support and collaboration. She also warmly thanked the Commander of the Niger contingent and his elements for having run the camp with honor and professionalism for ten years. Indeed, the contingent made a camp not only clean but functional. She also welcomed the contribution of the various detachments of police units made up of Burkina Faso and Senegal which succeeded one another in Ansongo.

“This camp handover ceremony is an opportunity to warmly thank the Niger contingent as well as all the units of the MINUSMA Force who, during their deployment in Ansongo, spared no effort in the implementation of our mandate,” indicated General Pathak, Regional Commander of the MINUSMA Force in Gao.

For his part, Prefect Ahmed Ag Aklinine warmly thanked MINUSMA and its staff for the support and financing of projects in favor of the populations, for the benefit of the Malian State services and the FDSM.

Strategic lock

General Mamadou Gaye, Commander of the Force, from Bamako, welcomed “the sustained efforts of the Blue Helmets who held the Ansongo base, a strategic lock for the supply of the Gao region, including the great North. Maintaining the flow, security and vitality of the logistics routes to the North of the country has been a real feat. It was also crucial for the free movement of people and their goods.”

After the Ansongo base, MINUSMA will proceed with the definitive closure of its Mopti base in the first weeks of December before beginning the liquidation phase which will concern the sites of Bamako, Gao and Timbuktu, from January 1, 2024 .

