In the morning hours of this Tuesday, February 28, the protests began by the Colombian Federation of Education Workers (Fecode) in various points of Bogota and the country. If you need to move today in the city, know the minute by minute of this day so that you can avoid blockades and take alternate routes.

There are six points that lead teachers to demonstrate in the streets:

Defense of public education

Dignifying the teaching profession

For the reform of the General Participation System, SGP.

Unfreezing of statute 1278.

In defense of health and FOMAG (Fund for Teachers).

Compliance with all agreements signed with the State

In Bogotá, the mobilizations are scheduled for 9:00 a.m. in the Cundinamarca Governor’s Office. The marches will come together in the facilities of the Ministry of Education.

The mobilizations of the teachers coincide with the departure of Alexander Gaviria, who leaves the government after several disagreements with the health reform postulated by Carlina Corcho, Minister of Health.

Minute by minute