Minvivienda authorized this week 1,366 subsidies from Mi Casa Ya

After the third cut of the Mi Casa Ya program, the Ministry of Housing indicated that there was an increase in the rate of allocation authorizations for the purchase of new housing of 33%, compared to the immediately previous week, which registered 1,029 authorized subsidies. .

According to the portfolio, credit institutions marked 692 homes for assignment this week. The remaining 337 homes were not requested by credit institutions, which will have up to a month to do so.

It is necessary to remember that, during the year 2023, the transition stage of the program will be advanced, in order to assign subsidies to families that already have approved credit, have carried out their real estate business and meet the requirements of the program.

It is important to mention that the platform for applying for subsidies has been enabled since April 10. Credit establishments and solidarity economy entities are in charge of continuing to load the documents of each application.

How to access the Mi Casa Ya subsidy?

Step by Step:

1. The Ministry of Housing, City and Territory has provided a consultation module on its website, through which, starting Monday, you will be able to review your status and the steps to follow to start or continue your process. You only have to enter the identification number of one of the household members.

2. SIf your household is not enrolled in Mi Casa Ya, has a previous registration or has a classification in Sisbén IV between A1 and D20 and meets the program requirements, you should go to the credit establishment or solidarity economy entity of your choice to start the process.

3. If the household already has a previous registration, but has not yet been classified in Sisbén IV, you must go to the Sisbén office of your municipality and request the application of the survey, which is a requirement of the program.

4. The transition stage of Mi Casa Ya will be carried out throughout the year 2023 and its purpose is to guarantee the housing of families who only need the subsidy to have financial closure and complete their real estate business. Once the household has met the program requirements, the credit establishment or solidarity economy entity with which it registered must certify and accredit:

​​​​​​a. That the home has the approval of a mortgage loan or housing leasing.

b. That your home is ready for delivery and you plan to sign the deeds in the next 6 months. At that time, the status of the household changes from “Interested” to “Applicant”.

5. Once the credit establishment or the solidarity economy entity accredits these conditions, the Ministry of Housing will apply the prioritization criteria and verify compliance with the requirements. If the household is prioritized and meets all the program requirements, the subsidy will be assigned.