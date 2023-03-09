Home News MIOCINEMA – An exhibition dedicated to Giacomo Abbruzzese
MIOCINEMA – An exhibition dedicated to Giacomo Abbruzzese

MIOCINEMA – An exhibition dedicated to Giacomo Abbruzzese

Director and screenwriter, born in 1983, Giacomo Abbruzzese has recently presented his debut feature film Disco Boy at the Berlin International Film Festival, the only Italian film in competition, obtaining the coveted Silver Bear for Best Artistic Contribution.

Acclaimed by international critics, Disco Boy has obtained the qualification of “film of the critics” in Italy from the Italian Film Critics Union and is now in theaters.

Miocinema accompanies the release of the film by offering its audience a retrospective of Giacomo Abbruzzese’s previous works: documentaries and short films presented at numerous festivals, in Italy and abroad, which have received many awards.

On Miocinema also the interview carried out by the journalist and film critic Beatrice Fiorentino who traces the artistic and cultural journey of Giacomo Abbruzzese, tracing the lines of his training and initiation into cinema.

These are the films presented:

– I SANTI (30 min, fiction, 2021)
– AMERICA (59 min, documentary, 2020)
– FAME (57 min, documentary, France/Italy, 2017)
– STELLA MARIS (27 min, fiction, France/Italy, 2014)
– THIS IS THE WAY (27 min, docu-fiction, Francia, 2014)
– FIREWORKS (21 min, fiction, Francia/Italia, 2011)
– ARCHIPELAGO (23 min, fiction, France, 2010)

