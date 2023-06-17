Miracle in Guarne: 4-year-old girl hit by two motorcycles escaped unharmed

On the afternoon of Wednesday, June 14, a four-year-old girl managed to escape unharmed after being run over by two motorcycles on the Guarne-Aeropuerto del Oriente Antioquia highway. The accident occurred after the minor broke free of her mother’s arms and suddenly crossed the street.

The incident took place in the village of La Mosquita, in Guarne. The little girl, lying on the ground after the impact, was quickly picked up by her mother. Surprisingly, the two motorcycles that hit her managed to stop her march just before hitting her, thus avoiding a tragic outcome.

Fortunately, the girl did not have any visible injuries, so her transfer to a care center was not necessary, as confirmed by her mother, a Venezuelan national.

For its part, the Traffic and Transportation Section of the Antioquia Police reported that they had no report of the accident. Similarly, the Devimed road concession, responsible for said road, did not receive any report on the event.

However, the authorities took the opportunity to call on parents to be more alert to minors and prevent them from ending up involved in accidents on the roads. According to data from the National Road Safety Agency (ANSV), this year the death of a child under the age of five on the roads of Antioquia has already been recorded.