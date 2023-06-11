Miracle in the jungle | The New Century

*Feat of four indigenous minors

*An example of innate resilience

For many people, miracles, rather than actions that require some kind of supernatural or divine intervention, actually end up being the demonstration of how far human beings can go when they decide to prove themselves and not be defeated by the most adverse circumstances. . However, what happened to the four children who, after being lost for more than forty days in the thick jungle of Guaviare, could finally be found alive last Friday by one of the search groups made up of members of the Military Forces, defies all logic. and several indigenous guides who, in the period, managed to cover an area of ​​more than 2,600 kilometers in an agonizing search to locate them safe and sound.

Having managed to survive in such difficult circumstances, with the risk of being attacked by wild animals, lost in the jungle, exposed to harsh weather conditions, feeding on what nature provided for almost six weeks and, above all, under the care of a little thirteen-year-old girl who knew how to protect those under the age of nine and four, as well as the baby who was barely twelve months old, is a circumstance that goes beyond the heroic and enters the realm of the truly miraculous.

It is undeniable that as the days and then the weeks passed, the hopes of the search and rescue groups were fading, but this was not an obstacle for the Army commandos and the trackers of various indigenous reservations to go deeper into the jungle looking for the slightest hint of the route they might have taken. The country’s attention was always drawn to the optimism among the families of minors of indigenous descent, especially the grandparents, who, in their cultural and vital imaginary, insisted that Mother Nature was taking care of them and it depended on her that they appear alive and healthy. Fortunately it was.

It is often said that Colombians are an example of tenacity and resistance, to the point that they have managed to overcome decades of violence and barbarism. That they are part of a thriving breed that continually sees talents emerge in multiple fields that put the name of the country at the top. But mention is also made of thousands, tens of thousands, of anonymous heroes, of people who in their day to day, in the exercise of their most daily activities, are an example of resilience, responsibility and kindness, as innate qualities that have been cultivated since many generations ago. The feat of these indigenous minors is further proof of that strength characteristic of our compatriots. Not only did they manage to survive a plane crash on May 1, in a jungle area so thick it took authorities two weeks to find the crash site, but they were able to stay together for forty days, looking out for each other.

The Public Force must be congratulated for never losing faith and despite the fact that they had to visit some areas where the risk of attacks by illegal armed groups was high, they did not decline the mission. Once again, the uniformed men demonstrated their courage and capacity for sacrifice. The same must be said of the indigenous guides who accompanied the troops for many days and were decisive in finding some of the clues that kept the hope that the four minors were still alive. Special mention should be made of the dogs trained in tracking people who, like “Wilson” -still lost at the close of this edition-, who have been rightly classified as heroes in this feat that had worldwide echo.

In the midst of a critical and convulsed environment at the national level, the appearance alive of these four indigenous minors rejoiced the country and reminded millions that hope is the last thing to be lost. After several weeks of anguish and fearing the worst, the children were rescued by military commandos and, as their grandparents insisted, Mother Nature always protected them. Believe it or not in miracles, here, without a doubt, there was one…