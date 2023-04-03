It is convenient to clarify that the natives did not worship gods, but they simply respected, venerated and worshiped their mothers and fathers of nature; thus they venerated the father sun, the mother moon and the stars, and rendered adoration to that creator of the entire universe, called Yavé (as in the Catholic religion), Jehovah (as in the evangelical religion), or Allah (in the Muslim religion); each according to their language. Thus, the natives of the Sierra Nevada called him Father Seránkua. The Yukpas call him Father Aponto. The Guajiros call it Mens. The Muiscas called it Chibchacun.

They represented these parents through figures of clay, stone or wood, according to their free imagination and creativity, and with the same right that we civilized and Catholics have, to represent the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Sacred Heart of Jesus and numerous saints whom we do not adore, but venerate.

For all of the above, it is disrespectful to treat the images created by the indigenous as dolls and as idols, as well as to treat the indigenous as idolaters; they had only one god, whom they did worship, the same as us civilized ones, but they also venerated and respected the fathers and mothers of nature.

We symbolize our Lord Jesus Christ, son of God the Father in different ways: already crucified or carrying the cross, and our saint Eccehomo, we represent him with his three powers around his head, with a rope that wraps his body, with a sad, resigned and deep look, with one foot forward and the other behind, marching to torture.

Every Monday of Holy Week, our miraculous Saint Eccehomo, patron saint of the city, is remembered, whose procession is relevant due to its multitude and the faith professed by its parishioners.

His image is carved in wood, ebony or pine, which already existed since before 1717, according to sources from the ecclesiastical archive, under the name of El Señor de la Columna; at the time of independence they already evoke it with another name: Santo Eccehomo, which in Latin means“behold the man”, something as if he had been the man who gave us freedom; this name originated when the governor Pontius Pilate showed it to the Jewish people, telling them, “behold the man”.

Some attribute its colonial origin, made in Quito, others affirm that it was brought directly from Spain, as a gift from the queen.

Saint Eccehomo is famous for his miracles: grateful people place a pure gold figure at his feet, depending on the miracle he has performed for them, for example, if he has healed their leg, he offers them a little gold leg, etc. ; Many people come from afar to his procession to pay him promise.

It is said of the image that it sweats, or that it becomes heavy and refuses to go out, or that it grows and refuses to enter and that it keeps inside the column, where its hands are resting, a letter that, if it is discovered, will be flooded. Valledupar again.

Let’s see the most remembered miracles, he stopped the smallpox epidemic, which occurred in 1815, which plagued the city and forced the parish priest of Valledupar to ask the bishop for permission to withdraw from the parish, to his hacienda in Santa Bárbara del Cerrito in front of to what is now the La Popa battalion, so as not to be infected, carrying with them the image of Santo Eccehomo; In the year 1808, an epidemic of yellow fever occurred and the pleas of the population were heard by Santo Eccehomo, since the disease miraculously decreased from one day to the next; The same happened with the epidemic of black vomit, which was stopped by the prayers that the population made to Santo Eccehomo.

Mr. Tránsito Estrada, my neighbor for 20 years, told me that a man named Sacramento Guerra, called “el manicongo” for having crooked legs, heard him say: “We are going to take Santo Eccehomo out, so that it rains, because we are dying of thirst, just like the animals.” Upon hearing this exclamation, Mr. Sacramento expressed in a mocking and incredulous manner: “What a saint or what! It will rain fire!” And behold, as the procession left, a great downpour spread, with a great storm and immediately lightning struck with great fire, which burned the palm house of Mr. Sacramento Guerra and turned it into ashes; The most curious thing is that the neighboring houses, which were also made of palm, did not burn; The place where this house was, is where the House Representative, Dr. Chichí Quintero, lives today.

Miracles of Santo Eccehomo reported by Mrs. Sara Daza

She says: “In Valle de Upar, before on Holy Monday there was no procession, because for that day there was no image, one day a stranger appeared in the town, a very silent and introverted and observant black man, who had come on foot from Rincón Hondo, seeing people worried because it wasn’t raining, asked them if they wanted him to make them a saint to have him as their patron and take him out that day, he asked them to give him the necessary materials and said that he was not going to charge them anything. The parish priest accepted the proposal, the stranger was a cabinetmaker, they locked him up in the sacristy and brought him food for 15 days. When the promised date came and feeling that the blows given to the wood had been silenced, they knocked on the door, but They did not open it, so they laid it down and with surprise they discovered the beautiful image of the saint already finished, the food was intact, the first miracle had taken place; another different version says that when opening the door, the man threw his arms back and became Santo Eccehomo”.

Mr. Tránsito also told me that a lady had a fish bone stuck in her throat, the doctors told her that it was necessary to submit her to an expensive operation, but the lady was very poor and begged Saint Eccehomo to to remove the thorn, in the middle of the procession, when Santo Eccehomo was already approaching, someone gave him a little push on the back and the thorn immediately came out.

Another miracle that Mrs. Sara recounted: that a woman from Cartagena had lost her son 14 years ago, she promised Saint Eccehomo that if she heard from him, she would personally come to Valledupar to meet him and report the miracle, what would be her surprise when suddenly she felt the hand of her son who approached her, who had just arrived from the United States, the lady and her son, came to Valledupar to spread the promise and spread the miracle.

another miracle: a pilot from Pereira was in an emergency plane and feeling impelled to death, he evoked Santo Eccehomo and managed to land, then he came to Valledupar and brought the saint a gold replica of a plane.

The holy Eccehomo is also linked to Vallenato folklore: José María Gómez Daza, known as Chema Gómez, composed a son that has gone around the world, called Compae Chipuco, which in its last verse says:

“I am a true vallenato

I don’t believe in story

I don’t believe in anything

Only in Pedro Castro,

In Holy Eccehomo

and nothing else”

Enrique Aarón Martínez, a Marxist philosopher, was traveling by train one day and had an enemy who had sworn to kill him and took the same means of transport as Dr. Aarón, as an opportunity to carry out his revenge plan.

Doctor Aarón entrusted himself to Santo Eccehomo and when facing a duel against his enemy, he came out triumphant, because he failed to kill him.

Mr. Tránsito Estrada recounted that Mr. Bernardo Araújo, grandfather of Dr. Alfonso Araújo Cotes, used to fight Santo Eccehomo and trusted him so much that he scolded him when he did not want to go out in the procession.

When President López Pumarejo came to Valledupar for the first time on a plane from Riohacha in 1936, it had gotten dark and the pilot could not find the airport to land, President López asked Santo Eccehomo to save his life, the pilot successfully made an emergency landing. A great miracle had occurred. Dr. López, had been saved from certain death, thankful, deposited at his feet, a gold chain that went around the body and that, by the way, was stolen.

By: Ruth Ariza Cotes