BELLUNO. «Thank you Pope Luciani, because you have given me a second life». Thus Candela Giarda, the girl from Buenos Aires, healed thanks to the intercession of John Paul I. For the vigil on Saturday evening, in Canale, Father José Dabusti, priest of the parish of the hospital in the capital of Argentina, where the little girl was hospitalized and dying, she will bring a video message in Spanish, which will be translated for those present.

The event is scheduled in the church. Delegations from the native countries of other popes will also participate – both in this appointment and in the thanksgiving mass on Sunday afternoon, with the patriarch of Venice, Francesco Moraglia, and the bishops Renato Marangoni of Belluno, and Corrado Pizziolo of Vittorio Veneto.

The mayors and parish priests of Wadovice, Poland, where Saint John Paul II saw the light, of Marktl, where Pope Ratzinger was born, of Sotto il Monte, who gave birth to Saint John XXIII, of Concesio, the country from where Saint Paul VI comes from, and from Riese Pio X, from Papa Sarto. Delegations have already arrived from Brazil and Argentina, also made up of emigrants from Belluno and including relatives of Luciani. In the meantime, Canale has been stormed by visitors from all over the world, including Americans, especially South Americans, Australians, many Europeans, recalled by Sunday’s beatification.

In her message Candela Giarda thanks Pope Luciani, for having given him back to life, most of them, a new strength to live. She says she is sorry not to be able to come to Italy, both in Rome and in Canale d’Agordo. She is prevented by an accident. But she – she assures us – «as soon as possible I will come to know the one who saved my life».