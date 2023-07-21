Home » Miraculous salvation! They rose from the sea and fell into a tree
Miraculous salvation! They rose from the sea and fell into a tree

Miraculous salvation! They rose from the sea and fell into a tree

The parasailing fun of two friends in Muğla Marmaris almost ended in disaster. Mert Taşkaya and Barış İşçiler in his parachute attached to the boat were thrown out of the sea as a result of the rope breaking. .two friends floating in the air for a while, by chance, hung on a tree in the garden of a hotel…

Mert Taşkaya and Barış İşlenmeyer took off with a parachute attached to a speedboat at 20:00 yesterday on the İçmeler Coast of Marmaris to do ‘parasailing’.

However, after a while, due to the breaking of the rope and the effect of the wind, Taşkaya and İşşen fell into the tree in the garden of the hotel.

Muğla Metropolitan Municipality Fire Brigade Department teams were dispatched to the scene upon the notification of the people to the 112 Emergency Call Center.

Mert Taşkaya and Barış İşçiler, who survived the accident unscathed, were taken down from the tree by the firefighters. (DHA)

