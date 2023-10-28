Miraculous Survival: Man Found Alive at Sea after Two Weeks Missing

Man Found Alive After Two Weeks at Sea by Canadian Fishing Boat

(CNN) — In a miraculous turn of events, one of the two men who had been missing at sea for almost two weeks was found alive on Thursday by a Canadian fishing boat in a life raft. The man was spotted in Canadian waters, approximately 110 kilometers northwest of Cape Flattery, Washington, according to US Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier.

“It’s incredible and miraculous that he was in this life raft for several days, and held out hope, until finally being found by a fishing boat more or less randomly,” said Strohmaier in a phone interview with CNN. “The ocean is a very vast place. I was floating in the middle of nowhere. A lot of times it’s quite rare for a ship to pass by.”

The Coast Guard was alerted to a missing fishing vessel on Sunday afternoon. The vessel had departed from Westport, Washington on October 12 and was expected to return on October 15.

The man was discovered by a Canadian fishing boat in Canadian waters, and the Good Samaritan boat immediately contacted the Canadian Coast Guard. They then rescued the man and brought him back to shore, where he was transported to a hospital. According to reports, he is currently in stable condition.

Unfortunately, one other person remains missing, and the incident is still under investigation by the United States Coast Guard.

When questioned about whether the search for the missing sailor would resume, Strohmaier stated, “We are waiting to have more information to gather eyewitness accounts and statements from him (the person found) to determine what future actions we can take, or the Canadian Coast Guard can take.”

On Tuesday, the US Coast Guard initiated the search for the missing ship, which was reportedly due to return on October 15. However, on Wednesday, they announced that the search had been temporarily suspended pending the development of new information. Search crews had covered over 14,000 square miles over the course of more than 8 hours.

CNN has reached out to the Canadian Coast Guard for further details regarding the incident.

As the investigation continues, the discovery of the man alive after being lost at sea for two weeks provides a glimmer of hope amidst the unfortunate circumstances.

