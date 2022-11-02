Home News Miriam, here’s what happened. The brother of her boyfriend: “We tried to get her into the car”
Miriam, here’s what happened. The brother of her boyfriend: “We tried to get her into the car”

Miriam, here’s what happened. The brother of her boyfriend: “We tried to get her into the car”

Luca Dal Bello, brother of Tommaso dal Bello, boyfriend of the victim of the One di Fonte accident, Miriam Ciobanu is deeply saddened by what happened.

If the girl had decided to get in the car with him, she would now be alive. “I told Miriam to stop because at that time of night there are crazy people coming back from the disco. She also wanted to go get cigarettes.” The boy does not rest. “We followed it up to the request but it was useless”.

Onè di Fonte the brother of Miriam’s boyfriend: “I told you to stop”. The video story

In the house in Paderno del Grappa, where the young man lives with his brother and mother, Luca retraces the hours before the accident, when the girl left after an argument for reasons of jealousy and they followed her in the car for a stretch trying to get her to come back.

“She didn’t want to get in the car, I had hoped she’d called some family member and returned home quietly. The next day they could have cleared up and instead what happened happened. A disgrace. I went home in this period to be close to my brother who is going through a particular period ».

