Miriam Lexmann from KDH: Dysfunctional centralism throws the regions overboard | Comments | .a week

when two do the same, they may not be the same. Regardless of historical, cultural and current political differences, our neighbors in the EU – the Czech Republic, Poland or Hungary – can develop their country much better with European money. An example of flourishing regional development in Poland is particularly striking.

The forfeiture of European funds for the development of regions through the projects of Local Action Groups (so-called LAGs), which are formed directly by representatives of specific regional areas, seems to be irreversible. Nine months before the end of the program period, two thirds of the resources are not used up.