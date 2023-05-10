Home » Miriam Lexmann from KDH: Dysfunctional centralism throws the regions overboard | Comments | .a week
News

Miriam Lexmann from KDH: Dysfunctional centralism throws the regions overboard | Comments | .a week

by admin
Miriam Lexmann from KDH: Dysfunctional centralism throws the regions overboard | Comments | .a week

when two do the same, they may not be the same. Regardless of historical, cultural and current political differences, our neighbors in the EU – the Czech Republic, Poland or Hungary – can develop their country much better with European money. An example of flourishing regional development in Poland is particularly striking.

The forfeiture of European funds for the development of regions through the projects of Local Action Groups (so-called LAGs), which are formed directly by representatives of specific regional areas, seems to be irreversible. Nine months before the end of the program period, two thirds of the resources are not used up.

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the possibility to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to [email protected].

See also  Zhengzhou Airport will implement the 2022 summer flight plan to increase the average daily flights by 42

You may also like

Google Pixel Tablet announced at I/O 2023 with...

Wasat translates Khair El-Din’s poems into Arabic

They deported the alleged murderer of Diana Cuello...

When Hu Henghua was investigating in Qianjiang District,...

School sports festival and student championship finals, on...

The Ministry of Interior stopped the deputy head...

Reward and investigations to capture pyromaniacs in Cali

The Eight Mountains voted best film. All winners.

Nostalgia: Searching in Taza for a boy’s time…!!

United municipalities become more competitive

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy