Mirpur, 9 agents involved in human trafficking arrested

Jun 18 2023

Mirpur (Umat News) 9 agents involved in human trafficking have been arrested in Mirpur.

DIG Dr. Khalid Chauhan has said that a grand operation has been launched against the network involved in human trafficking.
Talking to the media, Mirpur Azad Kashmir DIG Dr. Khalid Chauhan has said that 9 agents who illegally sent youths to Europe have been arrested, 24 to 26 people from Khoi Ratta were involved in the Yunan boat accident.
DIG Dr. Khalid Chauhan has further said that a case has been registered against the 9 arrested agents in Khoi Ratta Police Station and legal proceedings have been initiated.

