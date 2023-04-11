Home News Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced that on April 10, 2023, the Compensation Committee of Mirum’s Board of Directors granted inducement awards consisting of non-qualified
stock options to purchase 25,950 shares of common stock and 12,960 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to five new employees under Mirum’s 2020 Inducement Plan. The Compensation Committee of Mirum’s
Board of Directors approved the awards as an inducement material to the new employees’ employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each stock option has an exercise price per share equal to $24.96 per share, Mirum’s closing trading price on April 10, 2023, and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares
vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the balance of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to the new employees’
continued service relationship with Mirum through the applicable vesting dates. The RSUs will vest over three years, with 33% of the underlying shares vesting on each anniversary of the applicable
vesting commencement date, subject to the new employees’ continued service relationship with Mirum through the applicable vesting dates. The awards are subject to the terms and conditions of
Mirum’s 2020 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an applicable award agreement covering the grant.

