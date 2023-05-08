Miryang Boston Dental Clinic donates 10 million won for low-income student scholarships :: Sympathetic Media Newsis News Agency ::

From the left, Choi Yoon-cheol, vice president of Boston Dental Clinic, Park Il-ho, mayor of Boston Dental Clinic, Choi Jeong-hoon, director of Boston Dental Clinic, and Hwang Ae-jin, team leader of Boston Dental Clinic. *Resale and DB prohibited

[밀양=뉴시스] Reporter Ahn Ji-yul = Miryang-si, Gyeongsangnam-do announced on the 8th that the Boston Dental Clinic (Director Choi Jeong-hoon) visited the city hall and donated 10 million won to promote the academics of low-income students.

Boston Dental has donated scholarships for low-income students this year as well as last year. From 2019 to now, a total of 19 million won has been donated to the city.

Director Choi Jeong-hoon said, “I supported the scholarship with the hope that students in difficult circumstances will devote themselves to their studies and become outstanding talents in the region.” said.

Mayor Park Il-ho said, “I sincerely thank you for donating scholarships to nurture local talent this year following last year.” “I will do my best for regional development in Miryang City, following Boston Dental Clinic, which is taking the lead in helping neighbors in need.”

Director Choi Jeong-hoon is a member of the Honor Society of the Community Chest of Korea, a group of individual major donors who have donated over 100 million won, and is faithfully fulfilling his role as a member to spread the culture of sharing.

