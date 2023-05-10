Miscreants will be dealt with iron hands, Prime Minister

Wed May 10, 2023, 10:09 pm

Islamabad (Ummat News) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has warned that criminals who take the law into their hands will be dealt with with iron hands, criminals will be punished according to the constitution and law.

In his address to the nation, Shahbaz Sharif said that the Charter of Democracy is a document to bury political revenge, when he took over the government, he did not adopt the disgraceful and cruel behavior of the previous government. They used to say that another wicket is going to fall tomorrow and that wicket used to thunder.

The Prime Minister said that in the past, arrests were made only on charges, Rana Sanaullah was charged with 15 kilos of heroin, that was the dark period, when it came to amending the NAB rules, they were ridiculed, the old NAB law. Under was lifted for 90 days.

He said that we amended the NAB law and reduced the remand from 90 days to 15 days, today the first beneficiary of the amendment in the NAB law is Imran Khan.

Shahbaz Sharif said that not a single one of the allegations that were made against us was proved, despite serious reservations, we faced the law. After the high behavior shown by the PPP will always be respected, Asif Zardari had crushed the ambitions of the enemy by raising the slogan of Pakistan Khape.

The Prime Minister said that damage to property is an act of terrorism and anti-nationalism, Imran Niazi has been arrested in a corruption case, all the evidence and proofs of the Al-Qadir Trust case are there, the case of 190 million pounds was sealed in an envelope and approved by the cabinet. It was done, the cabinet was kept completely in the dark, how can this decision be taken by the cabinet when the envelope has not been opened?

He said that as political workers we cannot express happiness over the arrest of anyone, the role of the leadership is to not allow its workers to cross the line of law, Imran Niazi and PTI leadership have damaged sensitive, public and private properties. Delivered, these scenes had never been seen by the people of Pakistan, the patients were taken off the ambulances and the vehicles were set on fire, the government officials were subjected to torture, the heinous act of inciting a few hundred armed raids against the Pakistani forces was done. What the eternal enemy could not do in 75 years, these terrorists did.

The Prime Minister said that he paid tribute to the people for rejecting the anti-national behavior, he paid tribute to the army, police, rangers and all the law enforcement agencies. will be dealt with, punished according to law.

He said that the political history of Pakistan has been very bitter, in the last four years, the face was not seen, it was seen who should be sent to jail and who should be exempted. He adopted the idea of ​​solving the problems in the case of NAB as well.

Shahbaz Sharif said that even one of the charges against us could not be proved, the British National Crime Agency also gave us a clean chit. They are equal in front of the weak law, this is the beauty of democracy, Imran Khan has been arrested in a corruption case, all the evidence of Al-Qadir Trust is there, which is being investigated by NAB.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif says that the security of Pakistan’s state and ideology is dearer to us than our own lives, we will not allow anyone to conspire against it, we will not allow their nefarious agenda to succeed.