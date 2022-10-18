«I am informed that the photographs of all the ministers, including Mussolini, would be exhibited at the Mise. In case of confirmation, I kindly ask to be exempted and that my photo be removed ». So the former Minister of Economic Development, Pier Luigi Bersani, on Twitter.

I am informed that the photographs of all the ministers, including Mussolini, would be exhibited at the MISE. If confirmed, I kindly ask to be exempted and my photo removed. – Pier Luigi Bersani (@pbersani) October 18, 2022

«The photo of Mussolini – denounces the Cgil Public Function – checked at the Ministry of Economic Development represents a very serious act, as well as deplorable, and we ask immediate action to be taken to have it removed. We learned from a national television network, and we are confirmed by workers, that within the Ministry of Economic Development, during the inauguration of a book on the building, paintings were hung that recalled and showed the ministers of industry succeeded each other. So far nothing worrying, except that among the various paintings there would also be one by Benito Mussolini ».

Also in the Anteroom of Palazzo Chigi there is the photo of Benito Mussolini among the portraits of the Prime Minister news/la_richiesta_di_bersani_foto_di_mussolini_al_mise_togliete_la_mia-12175588/&el=player_ex_12175756″>

“A disturbing fact – comments the FP CGIL -. Even more serious and unacceptable for the history of this country is that all this seems to have happened in the presence of the Minister of Economic Development Giorgetti and the former president of the Senate Casellati, who we remember being at the service of the Republic born from the Anti-Fascist Constitution ”. The FP CGIL asks, he continues, «to clarify immediately. Exactly one year after the neo-fascist assault on the headquarters of the CGIL in progress in Italy, we will not be willing to tolerate any possibility of resurrecting phenomena of fascist apology, without hesitation denouncing anyone who could commit similar crimes, even a minister of the Republic “, he concludes.

To reveal the news was the correspondent of LA7, Alessandra Sardoni. In connection with the talk “Political diary”, On Friday 14 October, the journalist said that for the first time in an area of ​​the Ministry, the photos of all the ministers of industry were placed.

The clarification of the Mise and the removal of the image

“This year is the 90th anniversary of Palazzo Piacentini, seat of the ministry of economic development inaugurated on November 30, 1932. The initiatives to celebrate the building from a cultural and historical point of view began with the inauguration of the Italia Geniale exhibition, a new edition of the orbicular volume and the gallery of ministers, where there is also the photo of Benito Mussolini, minister of corporations in 1932. To avoid controversy and exploitation, Mussolini’s photo will be removed. It should be remembered that the portrait of Mussolini is also in Palazzo Chigi in the gallery of the Presidents of the Council ». The Ministry of Economic Development writes in a note.

The photo of Mussolini will be removed to avoid controversy and exploitation communicates a note from the Mise — alessandra sardoni (@alessandrasard1) October 18, 2022

La Russa’s speech

The photo of Mussolini, Minister Giorgetti recalls, is also in Palazzo Chigi in the gallery of the presidents of the council. Will we have to remove it from there too? And not only. The new president of the Senate La Russa spoke: «There is also the Ministry of Defense, it is also written to the Italian forum. What do we do, cancel cultures too? ».