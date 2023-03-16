Home News Missed vehicle: Car overturned
Missed vehicle: Car overturned

A 24-year-old driver from the Rohrbach district dropped his passenger at a bus stop on Leonfeldner Strasse around 8 p.m. on Wednesday. When he left the bus stop, he overlooked the car of a 31-year-old from Linz, who was also traveling in the right lane towards the city centre. The vehicles collided, the 31-year-old man’s car overturned and landed on its roof.

The man from Linz was able to free himself from his vehicle and said he was only slightly injured. However, the vehicle had to be recovered by firefighters. Leondfeldner Strasse was closed for about 30 minutes and a traffic diversion was set up. A breathalyser test on both drivers was negative.

