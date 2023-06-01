Missile shelling of Kyiv on June 1 – there are dead and injured

On the night of June 1, the Russian enemy again vilely attacked the capital of Ukraine. As a result of the air attack, there are dead and wounded in the Desnyan district and Dnipro district of the capital.

This was announced by the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko.

Later, the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA) reported that the Russian Federation probably used cruise and ballistic missiles for the attack — all of them were shot down.

In the Desnyan district

3 people died, including 1 child, seven were hospitalized, and two more were treated on the spot.

Windows and doors were broken in the residential building, the balcony was blown off by the blast wave, and also:

debris falling on the children’s polyclinic was recorded;

two schools were damaged by debris — windows and doors were broken;

the police station was damaged by debris;

as a result of debris falling on the kindergarten there, the blast wave blew out the windows.

The house immediately after the attack

Dnipro district

3 were injured, 2 of them were hospitalized, in one of the buildings of the residential sector, due to the falling of burning debris, heavy smoke arose, the windows were blown out by the blast wave. Beside this:

debris falling on the administrative building was recorded;

there are damaged parked cars, several vehicles burned;

there was a fall of debris in the yards of houses, on the roadway, on green areas.

Darnytskyi district

There is currently no information on the victims. In one of the buildings of the residential sector, due to falling debris, the blast wave blew out the windows. Also:

the hot water pipeline is damaged;

debris falling on a non-residential building, destruction was recorded on the first floor;

debris falling in the yards of houses, on the roadway was recorded.

Debris fell on the house and yard

Parked cars were damaged

Damage to the heat pipe

It will be recalled that early in the morning unknown drones attacked the suburbs of the Russian capital. And although the destruction itself was avoided, Putin personally promised a tough response.

