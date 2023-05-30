Missing 13-year-old from Göttingen is back | > – News – Lower Saxony

Status: 05/30/2023 10:15 p.m

A girl from Göttingen who has been missing since Sunday evening is back home. As the police announced on Tuesday evening, it returned by itself. The teenager had previously been seen in Hanover, where she was visiting. According to the information, she was supposed to start the return journey by train to Göttingen with her sister, but according to the police, she did not appear at the station at the agreed time.

A 13-year-old from Bad Lauterberg in the Göttingen district who had been missing since Saturday evening also returned home on her own on Tuesday evening, according to the police. According to the police, the girl did not initially say where it had been.

Anytime to listen

8 Min You can hear what is important in your region in the recording of the 3 p.m. regional news on NDR 1 Lower Saxony.

8 Min