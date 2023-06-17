Home » Missing approval – complaints about operation: “Das Lilienberg” closed by BH
News

Missing approval – complaints about operation: “Das Lilienberg” closed by BH

by admin
Missing approval – complaints about operation: “Das Lilienberg” closed by BH

Almost exactly two years and a month ago, the restaurant “Das Lilienberg” in Tainach opened its doors for the first time, now they have been closed – at least temporarily – like the platform www.mediapartizan.at reported. Namely from the district authority (BH) Völkermarkt.

approval is missing

“Complaints were brought to the BH,” confirms Gerd Kurath, spokesman for the state of Carinthia. “She looked at it and it will remain closed until further notice.” It is precisely about a missing operating permit for the restaurant of managing directors Mirjam and Franz Peter Orasch.

“The operating facilities as a locally bound facility for the operation of the company require a permit if the emissions emitted by the operating system can have a negative impact on the neighbors in particular, but also on the environment in general,” reads the website of the Chamber of Commerce (WKO) . It also says: “The operating facility permit creates legal certainty with regard to authorities and neighbors and allows legally secure work in one’s own company.”

The missing permit has since been applied for, “but as long as it doesn’t exist, the restaurant must remain closed,” says Kurath.

The company itself expects to be able to resume operations soon. “The Lilienberg domain and its employees, who are currently on leave, are looking forward to the prompt reopening of the ‘Das Lilienberg’ restaurant. The business premises permit has remained unchanged since the restaurant opened. The application for reallocation submitted three years ago has now been approved with a considerable delay,” it says see Lilihill’s statement.

See also  Assistant commissioner to sit-in against the green pass, Lamorgese: "Very serious statements"

more on the subject

von Jasmin Schuster

•  30.03.2023

The top chefs: Michael Sicher and Oliver Drug

von Elisabeth Tschernitz-Berger

•  21.03.2023

These three chefs from the Wolfsberg and Völkermarkt districts made it into the top 100

von Heinz Groetschnig

•  16.11.2022

Hubert Wallner from Dellach am Wörthersee has increased to 18.5 points

von Elisabeth Tschernitz-Berger

•  04.05.2022

Head chef Angelo Rindler is happy about four forks and 95 points "Lilienberg"

You may also like

A new Arabic book that touches on the...

Vegetables and fruits through the roof in Santa...

“Mediscan” builds another sterilization plant in Kremsmünster

Highlights – Beijing has dominated the Straits Forum...

Al-Jaish strengthens its lead with a difficult victory...

Minor was apprehended with several bags of marijuana

Climate activists prevent a cruise ship from sailing...

THE MODEL FOREST ASSOCIATION OF IFRANE IS ORGANIZING...

Organized crime advances and triggers insecurity in Latin...

Large contingent of the fire brigade is looking...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy