Missing approval – complaints about operation: “Das Lilienberg” closed by BH

Almost exactly two years and a month ago, the restaurant “Das Lilienberg” in Tainach opened its doors for the first time, now they have been closed – at least temporarily – like the platform www.mediapartizan.at reported. Namely from the district authority (BH) Völkermarkt.

approval is missing

“Complaints were brought to the BH,” confirms Gerd Kurath, spokesman for the state of Carinthia. “She looked at it and it will remain closed until further notice.” It is precisely about a missing operating permit for the restaurant of managing directors Mirjam and Franz Peter Orasch.

“The operating facilities as a locally bound facility for the operation of the company require a permit if the emissions emitted by the operating system can have a negative impact on the neighbors in particular, but also on the environment in general,” reads the website of the Chamber of Commerce (WKO) . It also says: “The operating facility permit creates legal certainty with regard to authorities and neighbors and allows legally secure work in one’s own company.”

The missing permit has since been applied for, “but as long as it doesn’t exist, the restaurant must remain closed,” says Kurath.

The company itself expects to be able to resume operations soon. “The Lilienberg domain and its employees, who are currently on leave, are looking forward to the prompt reopening of the ‘Das Lilienberg’ restaurant. The business premises permit has remained unchanged since the restaurant opened. The application for reallocation submitted three years ago has now been approved with a considerable delay,” it says see Lilihill’s statement.