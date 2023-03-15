The basic price is an evergreen in competition law warnings. When selling goods that are offered by weight, volume, length or area or advertised with the total price, online retailers must state the price per quantity unit (= basic price). We currently have a warning, which reprimands the lack of basic price information in exotic-looking case constellations. Based on this warning, we will show what you have to pay particular attention to when stating the basic price.

Obligation to state the basic price § 4 PAngV: When and how?

Anyone who offers or advertises goods by weight, volume, length or area in accordance with Section 4 (1) of the Price Indication Ordinance must always state the price per quantity unit (= basic price) for the goods in question. Important here is the requirement of the Price Indication Ordinance that already within the framework of the mere application goods subject to a basic price must be informed of the respective basic price!

Consequence: Every (!) time that a product subject to a basic price is advertised with a total price being stated, the basic price must also be stated at the same time. On the eBay platform, there are a number of options for displaying the items, with the total price often being stated, triggering the obligation for the retailer to state the basic price.

BGH: It must be possible to see the basic price at a glance with the total price of the goods The supreme German civil court has already decided (judgment of May 19, 2022 – Az.: I ZR 69/21) that the – European law – requirement of clearly recognizing the basic price is only fulfilled if the basic price is indicated in the immediate vicinity of the total price , that he along with this one at a glance could be perceived. The BGH – unlike some lower courts – decided that the strict requirements of the PAngV (in the version up to May 28, 2022) did not go beyond the requirements of European law, but rather only specified them.

According to Section 5 (1) of the PAngV, the basic price (depending on the product’s delivery unit) must always be stated in relation to 1 kg, 1 liter, 1 meter or 1 square meter.

Exotic basic price information will be warned

We are currently receiving a warning regarding the lack of basic price information from an online retailer.

The operator of an online gourmet shop had offered several products on its sales page without stating the corresponding basic price.

Rather, the products were offered as follows:

“Bleaching cord for meat, 150m length”

“Alu foil for foil dispenser, 45cm x 150m”

“Cake edge foil, 4cm high, roll 200m, very strong quality, 150 my”

The articles mentioned were goods that were offered by length without being wrapped.

Since also no exceptional case in the sense of § 4 Para. 2 PAngV is relevant, a basic price should have been clearly stated in the presentation of the offer for the goods offered. According to the above case law of the BGH, it must be ensured that the basic price can be seen at a glance with the total price.

However, since a basic price was not given in the three item offers, the shop operator is acting anti-competitively and has committed itself to cease and desist in accordance with Section 8 UWG. This breach of the obligation to state the basic price was then reprimanded as part of a warning by the Deutscher Verbraucherbund eV.

Danger – important changes in the basic price since May 28th, 2022: Since May 28, 2022, the previous exception, for goods whose nominal weight or nominal volume usually does not exceed 250 grams or 250 milliliters, to deviate from the units 1 kilogram or 1 liter to 100 grams or 100 milliliters, no longer applies. Without substitution. Two important consequences of this: Since May 28th, 2022, retailers are no longer allowed to state basic prices in relation to the units 100 grams or 100 milliliters, but only in relation to 1 kilogram or 1 liter (or 1 cubic meter, 1 meter or 1 square meter).

In addition, traders who used to not have to state a basic price for goods weighing 100 grams or 100 milliliters because the basic price was the same as the total price at the time have to be careful. Even for goods with a delivery amount of 100 grams or 100 milliliters, the basic price in relation to 1 kilogram or 1 liter must now also be indicated. You can get more information on this topic here.

Conclusion

Anyone who offers or advertises goods that are subject to a basic price in online trading must make sure that the basic price is given in the correct quantity unit. According to the case law of the BGH, the basic price must be visible at a glance with the total price. Even in the case of goods that are offered or advertised according to their length without being wrapped, urgent attention must be paid to complying with the basic price information.

On the other hand, an online dealer exposes himself to the risk of a warning.

