news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLZANO, MARCH 26 – Two hikers who had been missing since yesterday were found dead in an avalanche in the Aurina valley. The accident occurred on Sasso Nero at about 1,700 meters above sea level. The two, a 51-year-old Italian citizen and a 33-year-old Lithuanian, both residing in Cavallino Tre Porti (VE), had gone out yesterday for a snowshoe excursion.



The alarm was raised last night by the owner of the hotel where they were staying, when he didn’t see them at dinner. By now it was too late to start the research that started this morning and ended quickly. Carabinieri, Gdf, mountain rescue and helicopter rescue were on site. (HANDLE).

