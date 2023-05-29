Missing since 1362 – Sunken Church of Rungholt located

Interdisciplinary cooperation as the key to success

The medieval cultural landscape that submerged in the Wadden Sea has been researched for several years as part of two interdisciplinary projects funded by the German Research Foundation (DFG). Rungholt – known nationally for its mythical glorified sinking and an archaeological find situation that is unique in Europe – is a prominent example of the effects of massive human intervention in the northern German coastal area that continue to this day.

The key to the success of the work lies in the close interdisciplinary cooperation. “Remains of settlements hidden under the tideland are first localized and mapped over a large area using various geophysical methods such as magnetic gradiometry, electromagnetic induction and seismics,” explains Dr. Dennis Wilken, geophysicist at the CAU. dr Hanna Hadler from the Institute of Geography at JGU adds: “On the basis of this prospection, we take targeted sediment cores, the analysis of which not only enables statements to be made about the spatial and temporal relationships between the settlement structures, but also about landscape development.” Archaeological investigations provide unique insights into the life of the North Frisian settlers at selected locations and repeatedly bring important new finds to light from the tidal flats.

Submerged cultural landscape around Rungholt with the central Kirchwarft reconstructed for the first time on a large scale

In May 2023, near Hallig Südfall, a previously unknown, two-kilometre-long chain of medieval mounds, i.e. artificial settlement mounds, was recorded by geophysical prospecting. One of these mounds shows structures that can undoubtedly be interpreted as the foundations of a church measuring 40 meters by 15 meters. Drilling and targeted excavations have provided initial insights into the structure and foundations of the sacred building.

“This puts the find in the position of the great churches in North Friesland,” explains Dr. Bente Sven Majchczack, archaeologist in the ROOTS Cluster of Excellence at the CAU. dr Ruth Blankenfeldt, archaeologist at the ZBSA adds: “The special feature of the find lies in the importance of the church as the center of a settlement structure, the size of which must be interpreted as a parish with a superordinate function.”

The finds in the more than ten square kilometers examined area so far include 54 terps, systematic drainage systems, a sea dyke with Sielhafen, two locations of smaller churches and now also the large main church. The settlement area found must therefore be regarded as one of the traditional main towns of the medieval administrative district of Edomsharde.

Signs of culture are at serious risk of erosion

In addition to the unique archive character that the mudflats have for the reconstruction of the cultural landscape around Rungholt, the project results of the last few years also show the extreme endangerment of the more than 600-year-old cultural traces. “Around Hallig Südfall and in other tidal flats, the remains of medieval settlements are already severely eroded and can often only be detected as negative imprints. This is also evident in the area surrounding the Kirchwarft, so that we urgently need to intensify research here,” summarizes Hanna Hadler.

Dr. Hanna Hadler and Prof. Dr. Andreas Vött from the natural risk research and geoarchaeology group at JGU, Dr. Dennis Wilken from the Applied Geophysics working group at the CAU and Dr. Ruth Blankenfeldt from the Center for Baltic and Scandinavian Archeology and Dr. Stefanie Klooss and Dr. Ulf Ickerodt from the Schleswig-Holstein Archaeological State Office. As part of the project “Socio-environmental Interactions on the North Frisian Wadden Sea Coast” in the Cluster of Excellence ROOTS at the University of Kiel, Dr. Bente Sven Majchczack and Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Rabbel on the cooperation.