Missing submarine: Spirit, underwater is like going to Mars – Friuli VG

Missing submarine: Spirit, underwater is like going to Mars

Missing submarine: Spirit, underwater is like going to Mars

Historic Diving Society, nothing is safe in an alien world

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, JUNE 22 – “Going underwater, doing things underwater is like going to Mars, traveling in space, that is, in a space that is alien to man, therefore nothing is truly 100% safe one hundred: I want to underline that it took thirty years to build the bathyscaphe Trieste, which in 1960 set the world record for descending into the abyss by reaching the bottom of the Mariana Trench at almost 11,000 metres”. A member of the Historic Diving Society, the writer and journalist from Trieste Pietro Spirito, a lover of the history of underwater exploration, warns against the dangers of the enormous depths of the sea.

“Boats used for scientific purposes, for research at depths even greater than 4,000 meters are subjected to continuous checks, instead I read that this accident was almost a prototype machine – continued Spirito – with some lightness to favor the commercial aspect “.

However, “historically, from the 18th century onwards, when there were the first attempts to build boats that could go under water, the relationship between man and the underwater world has been characterized by attempts, inventions, events that can be compared to the tragedy of today,” concluded Spirito.

