In an area mounted near the Guatapurí river on Carrera 4 in Valledupar, William Araujo Calderón, who had been missing since last Friday, was found dead.

Residents of this sector noticed the body and notified the authorities.

Araujo Calderón, who was a teacher and a native of San Diego, was apparently beaten to death since he had blood and bruises on his face and head.

The authorities have not revealed details about this new murder case in the capital of Cesar.

Meanwhile, officials from the Sijín carried out the technical inspection of the body.

