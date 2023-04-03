Home News Missing toddler found dead in alligator’s mouth
News

by admin
The animal was killed and the boy’s body was recovered, the police said (symbol image). Foto: IMAGO/Russell Lansford/Icon Sportswire


First a 20-year-old woman is found stabbed to death in her apartment, then the police discover her two-year-old son dead in the mouth of an alligator. The background to the incidents in Florida.

A toddler has been found dead in an alligator’s mouth in Florida. The two-year-old was wanted after his 20-year-old mother was found stabbed to death in her apartment on Thursday. The boy’s father is accused of murdering both of them, the St. Petersburg police wrote on Facebook. The man was arrested on Friday.

After a large-scale search for the boy, the police were made aware of an alligator that had something in its mouth, the Friday message said. The animal was killed and the boy’s body was recovered. The exact cause of death is being investigated by a coroner.



