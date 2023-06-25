Home » Missing young man was found dead in a ravine – breaking latest news
Missing young man was found dead in a ravine

Missing young man was found dead in a ravine

Zamora Ch. Last Monday, June 19, 2023, the young Ender Michael Macas Jumbo was reported missing by relatives, who immediately began the search.

Days passed and there was no indication of his whereabouts until residents of the Pashkus sector located a lifeless body in the bed of the Pachicutza ravine, in the El Pangui canton.

The authorities together with the relatives went to the site and found that it was the body of the young man.

El Pangui Firefighters, together with the National Police and the community, helped extract the body from the stream; Later, in the legal medicine car, they transferred him to the Forensic Investigation Center for the pertinent procedures. (YO)

