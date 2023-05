They are looking for Mr. Ángel Antonio Gamboa Blandón. He wears blue jeans and a white striped shirt, slim build, 1.70 m tall.

He left Clínica Vida on the night of Sunday, May 21, he is disoriented and his whereabouts are unknown.

Please inform the cell phone 3174209068 or 3154360279.

