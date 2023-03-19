The “Autcon38/Eufor” contingent was ceremoniously bid farewell on Friday morning on the main square in Rieder, with the military band from Upper Austria also playing. The Rieder 13ers are regularly deployed abroad, but now, as reported, the renovation of the barracks is also being carried out at home. In the first step, 10.5 million euros will be invested. Around 40 million euros are earmarked for the coming years.
Author
Dieter Seitl
Local editor Innviertel
Dieter Seitl
info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.
info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.
info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.
Add the theme to your themes.