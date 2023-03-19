The “Autcon38/Eufor” contingent was ceremoniously bid farewell on Friday morning on the main square in Rieder, with the military band from Upper Austria also playing. The Rieder 13ers are regularly deployed abroad, but now, as reported, the renovation of the barracks is also being carried out at home. In the first step, 10.5 million euros will be invested. Around 40 million euros are earmarked for the coming years.

Author Dieter Seitl Local editor Innviertel Dieter Seitl