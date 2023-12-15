mission in Japan — Businesses

A delegation led by Regionin collaboration with Species ISparticipated in theItaly Innovation Day organized byItalian embassy in Tokyo and dedicated to the aerospace industry.

In the presence of the Minister of Business and Made in Italy Adolfo Ursoof the president ofBUT Theodore Valens and representatives of the main Japanese aerospace companies, the Emilia-Romagna Region has the opportunity to present your supply chain of the aerospace sector with the aim of further developing collaborative relationships with the relevant Japanese counterparts also through B2B meetings. A group of companies from the aerospace sector participated in the meetings (Cshark, Curti, MEEO, Nanoprom, NPC Spacemind, weAR) and theUniversity of Parmapart of the regional innovation and research ecosystem.

The delegation was a guest ofEU-JAPAN centerto learn about the opportunities offered by the European level to enter the Japanese market, and of the Japanese space agency Jaxaa Tsukuba.

Another visit to Spacetidea Japanese foundation for promoting space entrepreneurship, and a series of meetings at the Tokyo University of Science with the aim, in particular, of establishing agreements for the exchange of students and researchers.

Last stop is the visit to the Kanagawa University where, among other things, we aim to identify common research themes.

