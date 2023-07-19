(Photo: Geopolitical News / Nicola Azzariti).

The mission to New York of the Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Maria Tripodi, has ended. The undersecretary spoke at the United Nations in four important meetings: the High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, the opening of the celebrations of the 25th anniversary of the adoption of the Rome Statute on the International Criminal Court (ICC), the debate in the General Assembly on the situation in the Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied following the Russian aggression, the meeting of the Security Council in “Arria” format on relations between the Council and the ICC.

The presence of the undersecretary at the UN has therefore made it possible to reaffirm Italy’s concrete commitment on some fundamental issues of the current international agenda: support for the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and support for Ukraine following of the unjustifiable Russian aggression, which moreover makes support for the international justice system and institutions such as the ICC particularly crucial. Undersecretary Tripodi spoke on behalf of Italy on these issues, in the wake of the convinced commitment of our diplomacy on these issues.

In New York, the undersecretary also wanted to visit the “9/11 Memorial”, accompanied by the Consul General, Fabrizio Di Michele, to deposit a wreath of flowers as a tribute to the victims of the 2001 attack and their rescuers. Tripodi, who holds the delegation for cultural diplomacy at the Farnesina, also paid a visit to the Italian Cultural Institute in New York, received by the director, Fabio Finotti, who illustrated the current activities and those planned for the future.

Finally, the undersecretary had meetings with the Heads of Delegation at the UN meetings of Andorra, Chile, Portugal, Slovenia, Switzerland, Turkmenistan. The meetings made it possible to take stock of Italy’s bilateral relations with these countries, as well as to illustrate Rome’s candidacy to host EXPO 2030.

