Luca Parmitano arrived in Cape Canaveral from Orlando, little time to get ready, put on the blue suit of the European Space Agency (ESA) and went to attend the launch of the first mission of the Artemis program, the new adventure that will bring back in the next years astronauts on the moon. The launch of Artemis I has been postponed due to problems with a cooling system, the Italian astronaut (who has been in orbit twice) emphasizes the importance of this first test, which will be followed by manned missions.