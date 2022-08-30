Home News Mission to the Moon, Parmitano: “I dream big, I want to walk on that ground”
News

Mission to the Moon, Parmitano: “I dream big, I want to walk on that ground”

by admin
Mission to the Moon, Parmitano: “I dream big, I want to walk on that ground”

Luca Parmitano arrived in Cape Canaveral from Orlando, little time to get ready, put on the blue suit of the European Space Agency (ESA) and went to attend the launch of the first mission of the Artemis program, the new adventure that will bring back in the next years astronauts on the moon. The launch of Artemis I has been postponed due to problems with a cooling system, the Italian astronaut (who has been in orbit twice) emphasizes the importance of this first test, which will be followed by manned missions.

See also  The US in the front row in the space race: ESA deals with Musk, NASA returns to the moon with Artemis

You may also like

From September 3rd, the city will adjust 8...

Rovigo, broken body found in the Adigetto: his...

Covid Italy, bulletin of 29 August: update on...

Pregnant woman feels bad on board the train:...

Treviso, Riccardo was born in the Ca ‘Foncello...

The tour around Sardinia in memory of the...

Farewell to Alberto Balocco: the emotion of family...

Xi Jinping Sends a Message of Condolences to...

Captain and president, Sois dedicates the field to...

Unresolved drought and floods came to Sichuan to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy