Mistakenly Demolished: Atlanta Homeowner Seeks Justice

Homeowner’s House Mistakenly Demolished While on Vacation

In a shocking turn of events, Susan Hodgson, a homeowner in southwest Atlanta, returned from her vacation only to find her family home reduced to a pile of debris. The incident occurred last month when a company mistakenly demolished her property.

Expressing her anger and disbelief, Hodgson spoke to The Associated Press about the devastating mix-up. “I’m furious,” she said. “I keep waking up and thinking, ‘Is this all a joke or something?’ I’m in shock.”

According to Hodgson, a neighbor had called her while she was away, questioning if she had hired someone to tear down her empty house. Perplexed, she denied any involvement. However, the neighbor revealed that the entire house had been demolished.

When confronted by the neighbor, the workers on site responded rudely. “He told her to shut up and mind her own business,” Hodgson shared.

In an attempt to rectify the situation, Hodgson sent a family member to investigate, who demanded to see a permit. The person in charge of the site admitted their mistake upon checking the permit. “He admitted he was at the wrong address,” Hodgson explained.

Having looked after the property for 15 years, maintaining its upkeep meticulously, Hodgson was devastated by the incident. “For 15 years, we have kept it in good condition, the grass cut and the yard clean,” she said. “The taxes are paid and everything is in order.”

Hodgson has taken legal action and filed a report with the police. However, she and her family find themselves in a state of uncertainty with regards to a resolution. “We’re still in this process of determining what to do,” she said. “We keep pushing in different directions to see if something is going to happen.”

What adds to Hodgson’s frustration is that the Atlanta-based company responsible for the demolition, You Call It We Haul It, has not yet contacted her. “How can people tear down someone’s property and then leave?” she questioned. “How can you think that’s okay? I just wish he would come fix the problem he caused.”

Expressing her disbelief at the lack of accountability, Hodgson stated, “It’s hard to believe that someone would think they have the right to come and break something and walk away from it and not come back and say, ‘I’m sorry.’ What do I need to do to fix this problem? It was an accident.’ They did not give me anything.”

Attempts by the press to reach the company for comment were unsuccessful, as they did not immediately respond to a telephone message. However, in a statement to WAGA-TV, the company expressed their commitment to investigating and resolving the mishap.

Meanwhile, Hodgson and her family continue to fight for justice, hoping that the company will take responsibility for their actions and rectify the damage caused.

