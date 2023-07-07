Mister Colombia will be elected this weekend in Pereira

This Sunday, July 9, at 6:00 in the afternoon, at the Obra Show Bar located on the fourth floor of the Arboleda shopping center, the male beauty contest ‘Mister Colombia’ will be held, with the participation of 24 representatives of the regions of the country.

The organizing team for this event is made up of Álvaro Astorga, president, Javier Restrepo, vice president, Johan Vargas, national casting director, and Steven Marín, director of public relations.

Obtaining the highest title in this contest will be a matter of passing the different tests that have been prepared, including the parade in swimsuits and gala dresses, in addition to rewarding the three finalists, the best body and the best smile will also be awarded. among other profiles that highlight the exterior and interior beauty.

“Beyond beauty, it must function 100% on the stage, on the catwalk, with the media and, even more important, what projects they have for the future, it is not only beauty, it is also related to the inner being and its ability to commit to social work” Steven Marín, director of public relations.

