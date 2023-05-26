Home » Mit convenes the Region and F2i on the merger of Sardinian airports – Sardinia
News

Mit convenes the Region and F2i on the merger of Sardinian airports – Sardinia

by admin
Mit convenes the Region and F2i on the merger of Sardinian airports – Sardinia

Deputy Minister Bignami will listen to the parties involved

news-txt”>

It had been set for Wednesday 31 May, but the latest events on the merger of the airports in Northern Sardinia under the F2i banner convinced us to speed up: the Ministry of Transport has convened all parties interested in the merger project for this morning at 11 by videoconference of the management companies of the airports of Alghero and Olbia to try to unravel the skein.

Deputy Minister Galeazzo Bignami, who is responsible for the aviation and airports sector, invited the Region, with the governor Christian Solinas, the councilor Antonio Moro and the president of the regional council Michele Pais, ENAC and the representatives of the F2i Fund, the deputy and chairman of the Transport Commission of the Chamber, Salvatore Deidda will also be present.

The acceleration is due to the date of the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting of the two managers, called for May 29, during which the operation should formally proceed. A few weeks ago ENAC had sent a letter with a negative opinion on the merger, accepting the objections of the Region on the quantity of public quotas due at the end of the operation. But F2i itself had clarified how, once the merger was completed, the public shares between the Region, the Chambers of Commerce and Sfirs would exceed 20% of the shares.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy