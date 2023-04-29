Mitchell’s second consecutive century, Pakistan target 337 runs

New Zealand have set a target of 337 runs to beat Pakistan in the second ODI to be played in Rawalpindi.

In the second match of the series played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday, New Zealand managed to score 336 runs thanks to the excellent batting of Daryl Mitchell and captain Tom Latham.

New Zealand started the innings on Pakistan’s invitation and their first wicket fell for just 33 runs, but after that there was a good partnership between Bowes and Mitchell.

Mitchell and Bowes scored 86 runs in the second wicket partnership. Bowes scored 51 runs and was dismissed by Haris Rauf.

Captain Tom Latham came in to support the already in-form Daryl Mitchell at the crease and he also supported Mitchell well.

Both of them scored 183 runs in the third wicket partnership and left the Pakistani bowlers absolutely helpless.

Daryl Mitchell meanwhile scored a century and scored 129 runs off 119 balls before being dismissed by Naseem Shah. This is Daryl Mitchell’s second consecutive century in this series.

Tom Latham fell victim to Haris Rauf just two runs away from his century. He played an innings of 98 runs off 85 balls.

Haris Rauf remained the most expensive bowler for Pakistan but also managed to take four wickets. Apart from him, Naseem Shah was the only bowler who took a wicket.

Pakistan have made three changes to the team for the second match of the five-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Young bowler Ehsanullah was given debut in place of Shaheen Shah Afridi but he could not show any special performance. He gave away 60 runs in eight overs in his first match in ODI cricket.

Apart from them, Shaan Masood has been replaced by Abdullah Shafiq and Shadab Khan has been replaced by Muhammad Nawaz in the team.

In the first match of the five-match series, Pakistan defeated New Zealand by five wickets.